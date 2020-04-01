Jang Geun Suk's label states the actor's mother acted one-sidedly, Jang Geun Suk had no involvement in tax evasion

On April 2, a representative from Jang Geun Suk's side released an official statement of rebuttal after earlier reports, which revealed that Jang Geun Suk's mother is currently facing trial for evading over 1 billion KRW (~ 800,000 USD) in taxes.



Jang Geun Suk's side began, "We would like to first apologize and express our deep feelings of regret for the current news involving Jang Geun Suk's mother. More than anyone, Jang Geun Suk himself feels sincerely apologetic for causing concerns while he is away, carrying out his mandatory service as a public service worker."

The statement continued, "TreeJ Company is a company managed by Jang Geun Suk's mother as the executive CEO, and she is fully in charge of the agency's management including the use of monetary funds. Jang Geun Suk, on the other hand, has only focussed on his individual activities, and his mother has never confided in him regarding the company's monetary transactions."

Finally, Jang Geun Suk's side clarified, "The current tax evasion case is a result of Jang Geun Suk's mother taking one-sided actions. Jang Geun Suk himself has diligently paid his taxes throughout his career, and has never been involved in his agency's taxes; as a result, we notify that all responsibility falls solely with Jang Geun Suk's mother alone."

Jang Geun Suk's side then once again apologized to the public, with, "We would like to sincerely apologize, for this matter involves Jang Geun Suk's family and a one-man agency dedicated to Jang Geun Suk's activities."

