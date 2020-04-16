A Pink reveal behind-the-scenes look at 'Dumhdurum' MV & album recording

A Pink have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at their "Dumhdurum" music video and album recording.



A Pink recently made their comeback with "Dumhdurum" and their ninth mini album 'Look', which topped music charts. In the MV-making above, fans get a look at scenes they weren't able to see in the MV, and the video below gives you a look at their recording session for the track.



Watch A Pink's making-of videos above and below!