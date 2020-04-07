14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

EXO trending number one worldwide on Twitter as fans take on multiple hashtags to celebrate group's eight year anniversary

Fans are taking over Twitter to wish EXO a happy eighth anniversary. 

The group has definitely been through a lot over their career span, but fans are standing by supporting them and took on the number one hashtag worldwide. The hashtags #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다 (We Call Our Youthful Days EXO), #EXO8thAnniversary, #8ternityWithEXO, #To8finityAndBeyondWithEXO, #LetsLoveEXO, and #8YearswithEXO are being used by fans to congratulate the group on their accomplishments. Fans have been saying: 

Happy anniversary to EXO!

45 minutes ago

Don't attacked me with pictures of D.O. and Xiumin like that lol😭 But, I cannot tell you how much I love EXO and how much their music has meant to me throughout the years. They've achieved so much and yet they have so much more potential and will achieve even more and I will be supporting them until the very end 🙏🏽 They are legends. EXO, saranghaja

P.s. How about a group pic with Lay? Stop erasing him from EXO, EXO ARE 9.

36 minutes ago

Happy 8th anniversary EXO!!!❤️❤️Thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Let's be together for very long time.

We are One! EXO, saranghaja

