EXO trending number one worldwide on Twitter as fans take on multiple hashtags to celebrate group's eight year anniversary

Fans are taking over Twitter to wish EXO a happy eighth anniversary.

The group has definitely been through a lot over their career span, but fans are standing by supporting them and took on the number one hashtag worldwide. The hashtags #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다 (We Call Our Youthful Days EXO), #EXO8thAnniversary, #8ternityWithEXO, #To8finityAndBeyondWithEXO, #LetsLoveEXO, and #8YearswithEXO are being used by fans to congratulate the group on their accomplishments. Fans have been saying:

Happy 8th Anniversary, EXO!! We are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Saranghaeeee#우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다#사랑하자_엑소_8주년_축하해#EXO8thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/FiSmgzVfjz — Oh Sehun Philippines (@ohsehunph412) April 7, 2020

Happy anniversary to EXO!