B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon gifts fans with edgy, soulful cover of Christopher's 'Bad'

Kim Kook Heon has performed another cover for his fans!

On April 12 KST, the B.O.Y member released a cover video of him performing Danish pop-R&B singer Christopher's 2018 single "Bad."





In the video, Kook Heon stands alone in a set fashioned to look like garage, with neon lights, bicycles, boxes, and road sign accents adding to the hip atmosphere of the room. He sings with plenty of passion, matching the bold original atmosphere of the song with his own punchy inflections, including an impressive falsetto.

Meanwhile, this is the third cover Kim Kook Heon has released in the past month, having also released cover videos for Imagine Dragon's "Believer" and Golden (G.Soul)'s "Hate Everything."

Check out his cover performance of "Bad" above!