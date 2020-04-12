1

0

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon gifts fans with edgy, soulful cover of Christopher's 'Bad'

AKP STAFF

Kim Kook Heon has performed another cover for his fans!

On April 12 KST, the B.O.Y member released a cover video of him performing Danish pop-R&B singer Christopher's 2018 single "Bad."


In the video, Kook Heon stands alone in a set fashioned to look like garage, with neon lights, bicycles, boxes, and road sign accents adding to the hip atmosphere of the room. He sings with plenty of passion, matching the bold original atmosphere of the song with his own punchy inflections, including an impressive falsetto.

Meanwhile, this is the third cover Kim Kook Heon has released in the past month, having also released cover videos for Imagine Dragon's "Believer" and Golden (G.Soul)'s "Hate Everything."

Check out his cover performance of "Bad" above!

  1. B.O.Y
  2. Kim Kook Heon
0 77 Share 100% Upvoted
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
20 hours ago   97   105,843

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND