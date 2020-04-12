EXO's Suho wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from MCND, cignature, (G)I-DLE, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, cignature made their first comeback with "ASSA," (G)I-DLE returned with "Oh My God," MCND came back with "Spring," Lim Young Woong came back with "Trust In Me," TVXQ's Changmin made his solo debut with "Chocolate," and HYNN returned with "When I Tell You Goodbye."



As for the winner, the nominees were BTS's "Black Swan," EXO leader Suho's "Let's Love," and MC the Max's "Bloom." In the end, Suho won with his debut solo single "Let's Love."



Other performers were Kang Go Eun, K-TIGERS ZERO, TOO, FAVORITE, Hong Jin Young, gugudan's Kim Se Jung, AleXa, and ONEUS.





Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: TVXQ's Changmin

COMEBACK: cignature

COMEBACK: MCND

COMEBACK: Lim Young Woong

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE