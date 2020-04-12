5

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

EXO's Suho wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from MCND, cignature, (G)I-DLE, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, cignature made their first comeback with "ASSA," (G)I-DLE returned with "Oh My God," MCND came back with "Spring," Lim Young Woong came back with "Trust In Me," TVXQ's Changmin made his solo debut with "Chocolate," and HYNN returned with "When I Tell You Goodbye." 

As for the winner, the nominees were BTS's "Black Swan," EXO leader Suho's "Let's Love," and MC the Max's "Bloom." In the end, Suho won with his debut solo single "Let's Love."

Other performers were Kang Go Eun, K-TIGERS ZERO, TOO, FAVORITE, Hong Jin Younggugudan's Kim Se Jung, AleXa, and ONEUS.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: TVXQ's Changmin

==

COMEBACK: cignature

==

COMEBACK: MCND

==

COMEBACK: Lim Young Woong 

==

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE

  1. AleXa
  2. BTS
  3. Cignature
  4. EXO
  5. Suho
  6. Favorite
  7. (G)I-DLE
  8. Gugudan
  9. Hong Jin Young
  10. Kim Se Jung
  11. MC the Max
  12. MCND
  13. ONEUS
  14. TOO
  15. Changmin
  16. INKIGAYO
  17. HYNN
  18. LIM YOUNG WOONG
  19. KANG GO EUN
  20. K-TIGERS ZERO
1 222 Share 63% Upvoted

0

DG2523,944 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Congratulation Junmyeon 🎉💗I'm was hoping for this so you could celebrate at your fanmeeting today😭

And Happy Birthday to Sehun since there's no article abou it.

Share
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
20 hours ago   97   105,843

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND