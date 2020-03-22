B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon showcases stunning vocals in cover performance of Imagine Dragon's 'Believer'

B.O.Y recently released a special treat for fans!





On March 21 KST, the duo's agency Music Works revealed a short video of member Kim Kook Heon performing a cover of Imagine Dragon's hit single "Believer."





Fans of the Mnet survival program 'Produce X 101' might remember when Kim Kook Heon participated in a performance of the song while competing on the program, where he danced alongside contestants Geum Dong Hyun, Hwang Yun Seong, Son Dong Pyo, Kim Dong Bin, and Park Sun Ho in the position evaluation round.

Meanwhile, B.O.Y, consisting of former MYTEEN members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yu Vin, made their official debut as a duo back in January with the single "My Angel."

Check out the "Believer" cover above!