Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon showcases stunning vocals in cover performance of Imagine Dragon's 'Believer'

B.O.Y recently released a special treat for fans!


On March 21 KST, the duo's agency Music Works revealed a short video of member Kim Kook Heon performing a cover of Imagine Dragon's hit single "Believer."


Fans of the Mnet survival program 'Produce X 101' might remember when Kim Kook Heon participated in a performance of the song while competing on the program, where he danced alongside contestants Geum Dong Hyun, Hwang Yun Seong, Son Dong Pyo, Kim Dong Bin, and Park Sun Ho in the position evaluation round.

Meanwhile, B.O.Y, consisting of former MYTEEN members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yu Vin, made their official debut as a duo back in January with the single "My Angel."

Check out the "Believer" cover above!

  1. B.O.Y
  2. Kim Kook Heon
ayanatsume359 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Unfortunately KookHeon is the living proof that talent and hard work does not always pay off. He has stage presence, can dance, rap and sing like the lead of each category but for some reason always stayed unnoticed.

On Produce he was always the teachers one pick but never got any screen time to showcase his talent when he hard carried his teams.

This is really a shame and a waste. Coming from a good company really matters in the end.
Unless some miracle happens there is no way that he will get the attention he deserves and I really feel bad for him after all the efforts he put on his career.

Ronaldo_Caparuch-52 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

He got a perfect package.. i dont get why the hype is so low for him.. main vocal can rap can dance visual... hurmmm

