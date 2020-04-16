UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk to feature as guest on 'Amazing Saturday'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is set to feature as a guest on 'Amazing Saturday'.



On April 16, Lee Jin Hyuk's agency TOP Media confirmed he'll be appearing as a guest on this week's episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' on the 25th.



The UP10TION member is currently starring as field reporter Jo Il Kwon in the MBC drama 'Find Me in Your Memory'. Viewers of SBS' 'All the Butlers' also know him for his 'real-life old man' impromptu acting, which he plans to show on 'Amazing Saturday'.



This episode of 'Amazing Saturday' airs on April 25 at 7:40PM KST.