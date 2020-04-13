12

Posted by danisurst

A Pink makes grand return through vintage-chic MV for 'Dumhdurum'

A Pink has officially made their comeback!

On April 13 KST, the Play M Entertainment group released their 9th mini album 'Look,' featuring the title track "Dumhdurum." The album comes roughly one year and three months since the release of last years '%%.'

"Dumhdurum" is a midtempo dance track with an addictive melody driven by a bright horn-like synth hook, with 'dumhdurum' mimicking the sound of one's heart when reunited with someone they used to love. In the music video for the single, the A Pink members are looking fashionable in a number of bright retro looks, adding to the vintage atmosphere of the passenger train they are riding in.

Meanwhile, A Pink will be celebrating the comeback with fans through a VLIVE broadcast at 8 PM KST.

Check out the music video for "Dumhdurum" above!

gosh apink just ages like fine wine I love this the concept and everything!!! SOTY behaviour 👑👑👑

