A Pink makes grand return through vintage-chic MV for 'Dumhdurum'

A Pink has officially made their comeback!



On April 13 KST, the Play M Entertainment group released their 9th mini album 'Look,' featuring the title track "Dumhdurum." The album comes roughly one year and three months since the release of last years '%%.'



"Dumhdurum" is a midtempo dance track with an addictive melody driven by a bright horn-like synth hook, with 'dumhdurum' mimicking the sound of one's heart when reunited with someone they used to love. In the music video for the single, the A Pink members are looking fashionable in a number of bright retro looks, adding to the vintage atmosphere of the passenger train they are riding in.



Meanwhile, A Pink will be celebrating the comeback with fans through a VLIVE broadcast at 8 PM KST.

Check out the music video for "Dumhdurum" above!