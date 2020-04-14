A Pink reveal they shed tears of joy after topping music charts with 'Dumhdurum'

On the April 14 broadcast of KBS Cool FM radio program 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Plaza', A Pink appeared as DJ Eunji's special guests of the day!

On this day, the A Pink members celebrated their 9th mini album title track "Dumhdurum" topping a total of 5 domestic music charts, shortly after the song's release back on April 13. Namjoo shared, "We debuted a long time ago so to just enter the chart at #7 right after release was very touching. But then a miraculous thing happened, and I'm so thankful." Chorong added, "When our realtime rank kept rising, I thought, 'Is #1 even possible?'. But once it did hit #1, I was getting congratulation calls, and I also cried with Namjoo."



Bomi then put in a message of thanks, with, "All of our albums are special, but for this album we wanted to put meaning in that we are still promoting actively, rather than worrying about rankings. We wanted to take back good memories with our fans, but we received so much more love than expected. It's our first time getting to #1 in 5 years. It was all thanks to our fans."

Later on, each of the A Pink members went around and chose their favorite title songs from their careers! Chorong chose "NoNoNo" because she lost the most weight preparing for promotions at the time, and Bomi also had a similar reason for choosing "Only One". Na-Eun picked "The Wave", while Namjoo chose "I'm So Sick" because of her own fierce expressions on stage! Hayoung, who chose "Mr. Chu", coined her attempt at 'lemon detox' weight loss as her reason for her decision. Finally, DJ Eunji said "My My", because she nearly split her head open belching out the vocals.