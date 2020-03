NCT 127 has revealed the official visualizer for "Kick It".

On March 9 KST, the SM Entertainment boy group released the computer graphic visualizer for their latest title song. As seen in the official MV, this footage is full of futuristic designs and traditional Asian motifs that infinitely repeat. In one of the shots, the word "neozone" is written in Korean at the center.

What do these aesthetics remind you of? Immerse yourself in the video with "Kick It"!