Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Netizens react to fan edits of what a male version of BLACKPINK would look like

Netizens have reacted to fan edits of an imaginary male BLACKPINK.

On an online community forum, netizens and Blinks came together to discuss a fan simulation of what a popular male version of BLACKPINK would look like! Based on an edit made by 'blackpinksglaze' and another by 'oopsyoublinkt', fans shared their opinions on which member would be their bias. 

Some comments include: 

"I will surrender my life to Jennie", "Jisoo, you're so handsome", "I thought Jisoo was Younghoon (from The Boyz)!", "Rose is such a cutie", "Jennie's version would have all the fangirls bowing", "Rose as a girl and as a boy, for me", "I can't decide...they are all too handsome", "Lisa's came out a little bit unnatural?", "Can't believe Jennie is my type even as a man", "Lisa looks like a prince", "I like Rose...am I really a sucker for inner double eyelids?"

Which BLACKPINK 'boy group' member would be potential bias?

yaja-yaha174 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Rose (girl) is my fav in general but in this pic, my choice would be Jisoo (boy)... along with Rose (boy) lol.

