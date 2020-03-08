Fans gasp after identifying the credit card Jin used for Suga's birthday

Fans discussed the "young and rich" lives of BTS after identifying Jin's credit card.

On March 9 KST, BTS members took to Twitter and celebrated Suga's 28th birthday with two video clips taken during the birthday dinner. As Suga thanked Jin for paying for the entire meal, fans investigated into the oldest member's credit card that briefly appeared in the video.

According to the fans, the card is a digital Hyundai black card that the company offers to their top 0.05% VVIP consumers. Only 9999 individuals can carry the card, making those card holders one of the most exclusive social groups in Korea.

Available through invitation only, the holder of the card is personally approved by the Vice President of Hyundai Card. The holders can enjoy benefits such as services pertaining to travel, culture, and concierge, vouchers to luxuries, hotels, and beauty services, and a free upgrade to first-class flights.

With the annual membership fee being 2,000,000 KRW (about 1,700 USD), fans talked about how Jin's payment for Suga's birthday dinner was probably "nothing" compared to the credit card's limit.

Some more comments include:

"omg young and rich Kim Seok Jin", "I completely forgot about the rap line", "The rap line who has the royalty for their music fees are probably filthy rich then", "Coooool", "LOL, with that card Jin is going to build his Maple Story"