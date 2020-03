On March 17, MONSTA X appeared as the musical guests of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' to perform their new English single "Can't Hold My Heart" live!

"Can't Hold My Heart" was released last month as a part of MONSTA X's 1st full English album 'All About Luv', packed with a total of 12 songs. With Jooheon still taking a break from his promotions, MONSTA X bring a chill, groovy live performance for their fans as 5-members, which you can watch above.