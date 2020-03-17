KBS2's 'Happy Together' reportedly coming to an end after 19-years

According to reports on March 17, KBS2's 'Happy Together' is likely coming to an end soon, after running for 19-years.

Insiders say that discussions regarding 'Happy Together's conclusion came up during the show's latest recording this past weekend. Staff members are quietly preparing for the series' final recording by some time later this month.

One KBS representative carefully commented, "It's under discussion." Another insider stated, "There was talk of 'Happy Together' season 5 returning some time later, but no specific plans."

KBS2's 'Happy Together' first premiered with season 1 in 2001, running until 2005. Season 2 then ran from 2005-2007, followed by season 3 from 2007-2018, and finally, season 4 from 2019-2020. Season 4 is currently hosted by Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo, and Jo Se Ho.



Will you be missing KBS2's 'Happy Together'?