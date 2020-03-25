31

15

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Stray Kids stay 'On Track' in romantic school love story MV

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "On Track"!

The MV follows the Stray Kids members as they unexpectedly fall into a romantic, love story during a school film project. "On Track" is the second single from the group's 'Mixtape Project' following "Gone Days", and it's about hurrying towards someone you didn't mean to pass by.

Watch Stray Kids' "On Track" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

 

  1. Stray Kids
  2. ON TRACK
5 2,722 Share 67% Upvoted

3

sunsethours3 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

This is different to their normal sound...but I really really like it!! Well done to stray kids

Share

1

dannystay5 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

I'M JUST UWU😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TWICE
TWICE has opened their official TikTok account!
12 hours ago   12   21,428

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND