Stray Kids stay 'On Track' in romantic school love story MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "On Track"!



The MV follows the Stray Kids members as they unexpectedly fall into a romantic, love story during a school film project. "On Track" is the second single from the group's 'Mixtape Project' following "Gone Days", and it's about hurrying towards someone you didn't mean to pass by.



Watch Stray Kids' "On Track" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



