Stray Kids drops special M/V for 'Gone Days'

Stray Kids revealed mu:fully special M/V for 'Gone Days'.

On December 29 at midnight KST, the group released this special edition for their mixtape project release 'Gone Days'. 'Gone Days' is a playful pun on the Korean slang term "kkondae" which means a condescending older person.



As previously reported, 'Gone Days' lyrics and composition were put together by the group's own 3RACHA with arrangement credits going to rapper Giriboy.



'Gone Days' was initially released on December 26 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the M/V above!