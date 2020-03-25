Ong Seong Wu runs away from 'Gravity' in dramatic MV

Ong Seong Wu has released his music video for "Gravity"!



In the MV, Ong Seong Wu wakes up after drowning in his sleep and tries to run away from his haunting dreams. "Gravity" is the title song of his first mini album 'LAYERS', and it's about being pulled down by thoughts of someone.



Watch Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.