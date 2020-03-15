23

28

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Starship Entertainment X Pepsi drop teaser for Zico's 'For the Love of It' special single

AKP STAFF

Zico is the next artist to be contributing a song to Starship Entertainment and Pepsi's collaborative 'For the Love of It' campaign!

On March 15, a 'coming soon' teaser for the upcoming release was revealed through Starship Entertainment's official YouTube channel. In the clip, footage of Zico's recent single "Anysong" plays before showing a short 'For the Love of It' Pepsi advertisement.

Meanwhile, previous artists that contributed to the project include VIXX's Ravi and Hongbin, GFRIEND's Eunha, MONSTA X, Ong Seong Wu, Jeong Se Woon, MXM, and Lee Kwang Hyun.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting release!

  1. Zico
