Starship Entertainment X Pepsi drop teaser for Zico's 'For the Love of It' special single

Zico is the next artist to be contributing a song to Starship Entertainment and Pepsi's collaborative 'For the Love of It' campaign!

On March 15, a 'coming soon' teaser for the upcoming release was revealed through Starship Entertainment's official YouTube channel. In the clip, footage of Zico's recent single "Anysong" plays before showing a short 'For the Love of It' Pepsi advertisement.

Meanwhile, previous artists that contributed to the project include VIXX's Ravi and Hongbin, GFRIEND's Eunha, MONSTA X, Ong Seong Wu, Jeong Se Woon, MXM, and Lee Kwang Hyun.

