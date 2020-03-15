50

17

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

'Superman Returns' production team gifts twins Seo Eon and Seo Jun with cake for 7th birthday

AKP STAFF

Former 'Superman Returns' star twins Seo Eon and Seo Jun have turned seven years old!

On March 15 KST, their mother Moon Jung Won took to her personal Instagram account to share images of not only the boys' small 7th birthday celebration but also of the cake that the production team of 'Superman Returns' gifted them.

In the caption, Moon Jung Won explains that their birthday was celebrated quietly this year, but they were able to celebrate it with the cake that their 'Superman Returns' production friends brought to their home, calling the day "a birthday that we are even more grateful for."

Among the media in the post are a photo of the twins with the cake, a video of them blowing out the candles, a photo of cards the 'Superman Returns' production team wrote for the boys, photos of the boys enjoying a second birthday cake, and another photo of a third birthday cake.

Meanwhile, Moon Jung Won, husband and TV personality Lee Hwi Jae, and their twin sons were on 'Superman Returns' from 2013 - 2018.

Check out the Instagram post below!

  1. Lee Hwi Jae
  2. SUPERMAN RETURNS
7 19,710 Share 75% Upvoted

2

way0leto1,148 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Seoeonie! Seojunie! Miss them so much! Happy birthday seoeon seojun!

Share

0

yaja-yaha154 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Has it really been that long?! 😲

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi set to make acting debut
4 hours ago   9   6,205
BTS, Kim Chung Ha, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, Super Junior, TWICE
BTS Wins Four Awards At The Fact Music Awards
22 minutes ago   3   224
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi set to make acting debut
4 hours ago   9   6,205
ITZY
ITZY releases "Nobody like you" music video
16 hours ago   1   2,140

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND