7

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Kang Daniel to appear on 'Running Man' for first time in three years

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel will be returning as a guest to SBS variety program 'Running Man'!

According to media sources, the idol recently completed filming his episode, which will airs on March 22 KST. It has been three years since he has appeared on the program, with his last episode airing back in November 2017.

'Running Man' will be Kang Daniel's very first variety show appearance for his new album 'Cyan,' which is slated for release on March 24.

Stay tuned for more about Kang Daniel's comeback schedule!

  1. Kang Daniel
0 947 Share 78% Upvoted
ITZY
ITZY's 'WANNABE' hits 50 million on YouTube
9 hours ago   9   2,478

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND