Starship Entertainment has revealed the name and logo for their upcoming boy group.

CRAVITY, which will be Starship Entertainment's first boy group in 5 years since MONSTA X, will include 9 members. X1 members Kang Min Hee and Song Hyung Jun are confirmed to be in the group. Koo Jung Mo and Ham Won Jin, who were also part of 'Produce X 101', will also be joining the group.

Stay tuned for more on CRAVITY! You can follow them on Twitter @CRAVITYstarship.