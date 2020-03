WINNER is putting a comedic spin on their comeback.

The boys will be coming back soon, and they've released a hilarious teaser image. The 'family photo' is super retro with Kim Jin Woo and Kang Seung Yoon featuring bowl haircuts. Lee Seung Hoon and Song Min Ho have yet to be revealed, and fans can't wait to see what they'll look like in the photo.

Check out the current photo below.