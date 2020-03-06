Lovelyz' Kei reveals A Pink's Eunji makes her nervous

Lovelyz' Kei revealed A Pink's Eunji makes her nervous.



On the March 6th episode of 'Sugarman 3', Kei and Eunji were featured as the cover singers on opposing teams. After seeing her opponent, the Lovelyz member expressed, "I get so nervous when I see sunbaenim. I'm nervous because she has such an exceptional voice. I'm such a fan."



She continued, "I wanted to do a duet together, but now that we're here, I'd like to request a duet with her," and Eunji readily accepted the request. The two then sang Eunji's solo song "Hopefully Sky".



Watch Kei and Eunji's duet above!



