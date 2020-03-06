Pentagon's Yeo One gets into flight attendant mode for 'Somehow Family'

Pentagon's Yeo One has transformed into a flight attendant for 'Somehow Family'.



On March 6, TV Chosun's 'Somehow Family' revealed preview stills of Yeo One in flight attendant mode. Yeo One plays the role of a flight attendant, who's also named Yeo One, who's starting his career as a flight attendant. As he's talented when it comes to singing and dancing, he makes the passengers of flights fall for him. His character is also described as stubborn and slightly clumsy.



As previously reported, 'Somehow Family' tells the story of a couple who runs a boarding home near an airport. Sung Dong Il and Jin Hee Kyung will take up the roles of the homeowner couple joined by their lovely daughter Sung Ha Neul (CLC's Eunbin).



'Somehow Family' premieres on March 29 at 7:55PM KST.

