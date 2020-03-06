Actor Daniel Henney donates over $250K towards coronavirus relief efforts

Actor Daniel Henney has donated over $250K towards coronavirus relief efforts.



On March 6, reports revealed the actor had donated 300 million Won ($251,781.39 USD) to prevent the spread of coronavirus in South Korea. According to his label Eco Global Group, Daniel Henney donated 300 million Won in total to the city of Daegu and other parts of the country with the help of health food company Denps, which he represents as an endorsement model.



His agency stated, "Daniel, who is currently filming a drama in the Czech Republic, was very upset when he heard about the effect of the coronavirus among Koreans. He wanted to give practical help, so he donated with Denps. He hopes it will help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Korea."





In related news, Daniel Henney, who is a member of the 'Love Fruit Honor Society', regularly engages in social contributions through the Seungil Hope Foundation and other organizations. He also donated to victims of the Gangwon Province wildfires last year.