LOONA brought fans through a trip down memory lane by preparing a special stage on M Countdown!

The girls performed a flawless and swag-filled cover of Super Junior's hit song "Sorry Sorry" for the March 5th broadcast of the show. Decked out in chic suits, every member gave off a charismatic vibe that further contributed to their stage presence.

Check out the video above! What do you think of LOONA's cover?