EXO fans under fire after sending in Chen merchandise to SM Entertainment, SM refuses to accept the packages

Members of the EXO fandom have come under fire after sending in Chen merchandise via package to SM Entertainment. Many are criticizing them for causing trouble to others as angry fans send in boxes of Chen merchandise to his label in protest of the star's presence in the group. Chen recently announced that he would be getting married and that his fiance is pregnant.

However, it seems as though their plans have failed as reports state that SM Entertainment submitted a refusal to receive notice to the post office. Because many of the packages didn't have return addresses, it would take a while for employees to send them back, causing trouble to the workers. Regardless, EXO fans are still continuing their protest, expanding it by a day and offering suggestions to send the packages via convenience store delivery instead.

Many have been criticizing the fans' actions in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, saying:

"How can you do that when our country is in this state?"

"The delivery drivers are the ones who are the victims here."

"I used to understand you guys but this fandom really crossed the line."

"There's probably only one driver going to the SM building and he's probably really struggling due to the number of packages."



What do you think of this issue?

