News
BTS win #1 + Performances from March 5th 'M! Countdown' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's 'Mnet 25th Anniversary' episode, Yezi returned with "Home".

As for the winners, IZ*ONE and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "ON". Congrats to BTS!


Other artists who performed include Purple RainELRISDKBMCNDKenKARD(G)-IDLECherry BulletRocket PunchGFriendLOONAWeki MekiDream CatcherJ BlackEunjiTiger JK & BizzyPentagonIZ*ONEThe Boyz, and BTS. 


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Yezi


===

Purple Rain


==

ELRIS


==

DKB


==

MCND


==

Ken


==

KARD


==

(G)-IDLE


==

Cherry Bullet


==

Rocket Punch


==

GFriend


==

LOONA


==

Dream Catcher


==

Weki Meki


==

J Black


==

Eunji


==

Tiger JK & Bizzy


==

Pentagon


==

IZ*ONE


==

The Boyz


==
BTS



===

  1. BTS
  2. M COUNTDOWN
2

naazy432 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

At this point I’d be more surprised if they didn’t win

0

jhopes-shadow2,878 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Well "ON" is #4 on billboard hot 200, I would obviously expect it to get a win in it's own country!

