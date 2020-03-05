BTS win #1 + Performances from March 5th 'M! Countdown' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's 'Mnet 25th Anniversary' episode, Yezi returned with "Home".

As for the winners, IZ*ONE and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "ON". Congrats to BTS!





Other artists who performed include Purple Rain, ELRIS, DKB, MCND, Ken, KARD, (G)-IDLE, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, GFriend, LOONA, Weki Meki, Dream Catcher, J Black, Eunji, Tiger JK & Bizzy, Pentagon, IZ*ONE, The Boyz, and BTS.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: Yezi







===

Purple Rain







==

ELRIS







==

DKB







==

MCND







==

Ken







==

KARD







==

(G)-IDLE







==

Cherry Bullet







==

Rocket Punch







==

GFriend







==

LOONA







==

Dream Catcher







==

Weki Meki







==

J Black







==

Eunji







==

Tiger JK & Bizzy







==

Pentagon







==

IZ*ONE







==

The Boyz







==

BTS









===