Jeon So Mi is taking a day off at home to play 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'!

In her latest CF, Jeon So Mi's adorable character explores a deserted island and takes on simple missions with an easygoing attitude. Jeon So Mi herself spends a pleasant, healing day playing 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' from morning til night, even ready to go to bed with her 'Nintendo Switch'.

Meanwhile, 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' will be available worldwide on March 20!