'Produce 48's Takeuchi Miyu garners attention for her improved dancing as she prepares to debut in Mystic Rookies

Former AKB48 member and former 'Produce 48' contestant Takeuchi Miyu is garnering attention for how much she's improved in dancing since her survival show days!

As many of you know, Takeuchi Miyu is currently preparing to debut as a part of Mystic Entertainment's upcoming new girl group, currently only known as the Mystic Rookies. The rookies have been updating fans on their day to day practice sessions via their official Instagram account.

On March 16, Mystic Rookies shared a brief warm-up dance practice video featuring Takeuchi Miyu as well as her fellow trainees Haram and Siyoon. You can see below just how practiced and precise Miyu's form and lines are!



Are you looking forward to Mystic Rookies' debut?