Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon presents her luxurious ocean view penthouse on 'Yurang Market'

Hyoyeon presented her luxurious penthouse on television.

On the March 1st installment of 'Yurang Market', a handful of celebrities including Seo Jang Hoon and trot singer Jang Yoon Jung visited the home of Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon. Located in New Songdo City, Incheon, Hyoyeon's private home is a modern penthouse overlooking the ocean.

She purchased this property back in 2012 when the residential area was still undergoing development. The penthouse, located on the 60th floor, is part of the 'Prugio' apartment complex and has 999 units.

During the broadcast, Hyoyeon gave a tour of the apartment, which flaunts its marble floors with roomy kitchen space and salon. She currently shares the home with her parents.

"And, we've only looked at the living room space!" exclaimed the cast members.

Giving Hyoyeon a respectful handshake, Seo Jang Hoon also murmured, "Hyoyeon, you've succeeded."

Check out the full video above! What do you think of Hyoyeon's abode?