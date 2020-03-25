2

GIRLKIND reveal special 'Good-bye' video for Sun J

GIRLKIND revealed a special "Good-bye" video for member Sun J.

On March 22, Next Level Entertainment announced Sun J is taking a hiatus from the girl group to focus on her studies at Gimpo University's Applied Music Department. The above special video features the track "Good-bye", which was GIRLKIND's practice song, along with unseen footage and images. 

In other news, GIRLKIND are making a comeback as a 4-member group on April 14 with the song "Future".

Watch GIRLKIND's "Good-bye" video for Sun J above.

this is sweeet~

