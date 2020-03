Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY reveal schedule for debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

CRAVITY have revealed the schedule for their upcoming debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.



The upcoming Starship Entertainment group previously revealed a mysterious teaser poster for their debut, and it's now been revealed that 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' is an album. Fans can expect a prologue film teaser on March 28 KST, while the album release is set for April 14.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut!