Actor Sung Hoon says he's past the point of loneliness.



On the March 25th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Sung Hoon featured as a guest to discuss his movie 'Are You in Love' also starring Kim So Eun, which opened in theaters today. On his own dating style, the actor expressed sadly, "I haven't been able to date," adding later, "I'm not the 'bad guy' style."



As for whether there's a woman he's unable to forget, Sung Hoon responded honestly, "Yes." When asked if he's dating anyone now, he responded, "There's no woman I'm dating right now. I'm passed the point of feeling loneliness."



Sung Hoon also shared on his ideal type, "I want to play games together. I think it would be nice to play video games together."