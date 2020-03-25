2

Posted by germainej

Actor Sung Hoon says he's past the point of loneliness

Actor Sung Hoon says he's past the point of loneliness.

On the March 25th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Sung Hoon featured as a guest to discuss his movie 'Are You in Love' also starring Kim So Eun, which opened in theaters today. On his own dating style, the actor expressed sadly, "I haven't been able to date," adding later, "I'm not the 'bad guy' style."

As for whether there's a woman he's unable to forget, Sung Hoon responded honestly, "Yes." When asked if he's dating anyone now, he responded, "There's no woman I'm dating right now. I'm passed the point of feeling loneliness."

Sung Hoon also shared on his ideal type, "I want to play games together. I think it would be nice to play video games together."

quark123951,001 pts
4 minutes ago

I get that feeling. At some point you just get comfortable in your routine and stop feeling like you're missing out by being single. I know a lot of people who move from relationship to relationship or will stay in a toxic relationship just so they aren't alone.

bartkun5,505 pts
33 minutes ago

37-year-old guy want to play video games together? Get a grip bro.

