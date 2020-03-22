GIRLKIND member Sun J to take hiatus from group to focus on studies

Sun J is taking a hiatus from GIRLKIND.

On March 22 KST, their agency Next Level Entertainment announced that Sun J will be halting her activities with the group for the time being to focus on her studies. According to their official statement, the idol had graduated from School of Performing Arts (SOPA) last February and recently began her studies at Gimpo University's Applied Music Department. The agency agreed to halt her activities with the group for the time being for this reason.



Sun J also took to GIRLKIND's official social media to share a handwritten letter to fans, stating that she will continue to cheer the rest of the group on while she is gone.



Meanwhile, GIRLKIND will be making a comeback as a four-member group on April 14 with the new song "Future."



