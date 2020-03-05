AB6IX's Lim Young Min drives through the rain in 'Break Up' MV

AB6IX's Lim Young Min has dropped his music video for "Break Up".
In the MV, Lim Young Min drives through the city and into the rain, where he waits for someone. "Break Up" is about trying to separate yourself from a relationship, and it's a track from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.
Watch Lim Young Min's "Break Up" MV above, Kim Dong Hyun's "More", Jeon Woong's "Moondance", and Lee Dae Hwi's "Rose, Scent, Kiss".
