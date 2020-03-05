Joo Sang Wook signs with wife Cha Ye Ryun's label HB Entertainment

Actor Joo Sang Wook has signed on with wife Cha Ye Ryun's label HB Entertainment.



It was previously reported the actor was considering signing on with the same agency as his wife after his contract with Will Entertainment came to an end, and on March 5, HB Entertainment confirmed he signed an exclusive contract.



The label stated, "We're very happy to form a new relationship with Joo Sang Wook. We'll give our full material and emotional support, so he can promote not only as an actor but in various other fields, Please look forward to the steps Joo Sang Wook will take in his acting career."



In other news, Joo Sang Wook is currently starring in the Channel A drama 'Touch'.