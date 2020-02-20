6

Posted by germainej

AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun counts down the clock in 'More' MV

AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun has dropped his music video for "More"!

In the MV, Kim Dong Hyun heads to the theater where he waits for a special date. "More" is a track from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.

Watch Kim Dong Hyun's "More" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

She_her_her814
43 minutes ago

The cuteness of Kim Dong Hyn displaying pretty visuals and eloquent vocals - nice!!!

