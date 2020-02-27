4

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi stands against red in 'Rose, Scent, Kiss' MV

AKP STAFF

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi has dropped his music video for "Rose, Scent, Kiss".

In the MV, Lee Dae Hwi is surrounded by red and roses for a seductive concept. "Rose, Scent, Kiss" is a song from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.

Watch Lee Dae Hwi's "Rose, Scent, Kiss" MV above, and check out the MVs for Kim Dong Hyun's "More" and Jeon Woong's "Moondance" if you missed them!

  1. AB6IX
  2. Lee Dae Hwi
  3. ROSE SCENT KISS
