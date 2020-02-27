AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi has dropped his music video for "Rose, Scent, Kiss".
In the MV, Lee Dae Hwi is surrounded by red and roses for a seductive concept. "Rose, Scent, Kiss" is a song from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.
Watch Lee Dae Hwi's "Rose, Scent, Kiss" MV above, and check out the MVs for Kim Dong Hyun's "More" and Jeon Woong's "Moondance" if you missed them!
4
3
Posted by51 minutes ago
AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi stands against red in 'Rose, Scent, Kiss' MV
AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi has dropped his music video for "Rose, Scent, Kiss".
0 410 Share 57% Upvoted
Log in to comment