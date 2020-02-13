5

Posted by germainej

AB6IX's Jeon Woong moves in moonlight in 'Moondance' MV

AB6IX's Jeon Woong has dropped his music video for "Moondance".

In the MV, Jeon Woong takes on a sultry concept as he dances under the moonlight. "Moondance" is a track from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.

Check out Jeon Woong's "Moondance" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

