Yezi wakes up in 'Home' MV

Yezi has released her music video for "Home"!

In the MV, Yezi wakes up in a dream-like world to meet with someone she loves. "Home" is about feeling like leaving someone is leaving your home, and it's another track that highlights the former FIESTAR member's transition from a rapper to a vocalist.

Watch Yezi's "Home" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments. 

