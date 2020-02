Zhoumi, WayV's Kun, and Xiaojun have formed a heaven-sent vocal trio for Zhoumi's newest single release, "在你身旁 (I'll Be There)"!

Now available via various music streaming platforms, Zhoumi's "在你身旁 (I'll Be There)" is a warm ballad track complete with an emotional confession of love in the elegant lyrics. You can check out a making version MV of "在你身旁 (I'll Be There)" above, where Zhoumi, Kun, and Xiaojun match their unique, melodic voices perfectly for a beautiful sound.