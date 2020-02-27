SF9 are the good guys in full Japanese version 'Good Guy' MV

SF9 are still the good guys in the full, Japanese version MV for "Good Guy"!

The SF9 boys will be returning in Japan this April 15 with their 6th single album 'Good Guy', set for release in three unique versions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, as well as a regular edition. The first press limited edition A will contain the Japanese versions of "Good Guy" and "Am I The Only One", while both the first press limited edition B and the regular edition will contain the Japanese versos of "Good Guy" and "One Love".

Watch the suave, handsome good guys of SF9 in their full "Good Guy" Japanese version MV, above!