BLACKPINK's Rosé dishes on all kinds of personal facts about her with 'Vogue'

BLACKPINK's Rosé met up with 'Vogue TV' earlier this month for a fun, casual interview, where she shared all kinds of nitty-gritty, personal facts about her!

The adorable star diligently answers fun questions such as "Your favorite snack?", "The drama you most recently watched?", "Your current favorite foreign artist?", and more.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK ladies will be featured as the cover models of 'Vogue' magazine's March issue, set for release in a total of 6 unique editions.