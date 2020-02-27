2

4

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Rosé dishes on all kinds of personal facts about her with 'Vogue'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Rosé met up with 'Vogue TV' earlier this month for a fun, casual interview, where she shared all kinds of nitty-gritty, personal facts about her!

The adorable star diligently answers fun questions such as "Your favorite snack?", "The drama you most recently watched?", "Your current favorite foreign artist?", and more. 

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK ladies will be featured as the cover models of 'Vogue' magazine's March issue, set for release in a total of 6 unique editions. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Rose
0 1,245 Share 33% Upvoted
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
13 hours ago   114   30,205
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs
11 hours ago   3   9,293

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND