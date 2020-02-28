Weki Meki drop special 'Dazzle Dazzle' dance practice

Weki Meki have dropped a special dance practice video for "Dazzle Dazzle".



The choreography practice video starts out with members Choi Yoo Jung and Kim Do Yeon before zooming in on the other members. "Dazzle Dazzle" is the title song of the girl group's digital single album of the same name, which also marks Choi Yoo Jung's return after a comeback, and it's about making an impression on someone.



Watch Weki Meki's "Dazzle Dazzle" dance practice above and the MV here if you missed it!



