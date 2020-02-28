Park Seo Joon talks about keeping up his hairstyle for 'Itaewon Class'

Actor Park Seo Joon talked about keeping up his hairstyle for JTBC's 'Itaewon Class'.



At the press conference for the hit drama on February 28, Park Seo Joon expressed, "It's been 6 months that I've kept up this hairstyle. I cut it every 4 days, and every time, I'm thinking about [my character] Sae Ro's mentality."



He added, "I thought no one would follow this hairstyle, but a lot of people are. I hear that hairstylists are having a lot of trouble. It takes more than you think. Avoid it if you can."





Have you been watching 'Itaewon Class'?