4

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Seo Joon talks about keeping up his hairstyle for 'Itaewon Class'

AKP STAFF

Actor Park Seo Joon talked about keeping up his hairstyle for JTBC's 'Itaewon Class'.

At the press conference for the hit drama on February 28, Park Seo Joon expressed, "It's been 6 months that I've kept up this hairstyle. I cut it every 4 days, and every time, I'm thinking about [my character] Sae Ro's mentality." 

He added, "I thought no one would follow this hairstyle, but a lot of people are. I hear that hairstylists are having a lot of trouble. It takes more than you think. Avoid it if you can." 

Have you been watching 'Itaewon Class'?

  1. Park Seo Joon
  2. ITAEWON CLASS
1 1,491 Share 40% Upvoted

0

NgohiongPuso537 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Too late Bro!!!

I already cut my hair to that hairstyle.. hahaahhaa

Share
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
22 hours ago   138   45,243
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs
20 hours ago   3   12,033

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND