Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Weki Meki find gems in 'Dazzle Dazzle' MV

Weki Meki have dropped their music video for "Dazzle Dazzle"!

In the MV, the Weki Meki members come across precious gems that light up the room. "Dazzle Dazzle" is the title song of the girl group's digital single album of the same name, which also marks Choi Yoo Jung's return after a comeback.

Check out Weki Meki's "Dazzle Dazzle" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


  

  1. Weki Meki
  2. DAZZLE DAZZLE
3 592 Share 63% Upvoted

3

bartkun3,257 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I hope I won't get banned for it but in my opinion this is big stylist mistake. It's probably because stylist is Korean and isn't speaking english so he/she isn't aware of the meaning of this... I won't call it fashion "faux pas" but this three letters just doesn't look good...

-1

trogdorthe8th7,399 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's an okay song. The girls look lovely and I'm pleased that over time their company has begun to work on spreading the 'wealth' around in terms of line distribution (for a time in the very beginning it seemed like we only heard from the same three people). But the song sort of sounded discombobulated, like it was a patchwork of at least two or three songs that didn't really gel or fit. I'll still wish them great success since they haven't had a comeback in a bit, but for now it's not my favorite out of what they've put out so far.

