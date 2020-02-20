Weki Meki find gems in 'Dazzle Dazzle' MV

Weki Meki have dropped their music video for "Dazzle Dazzle"!



In the MV, the Weki Meki members come across precious gems that light up the room. "Dazzle Dazzle" is the title song of the girl group's digital single album of the same name, which also marks Choi Yoo Jung's return after a comeback.



Check out Weki Meki's "Dazzle Dazzle" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





