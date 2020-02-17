Watch the newest teaser trailer for 'Netflix' original series 'Kingdom' season 2

'Netflix' original historical K-drama series 'Kingdom' season 2 has revealed another intense teaser trailer ahead of its premiere next month.

In this teaser trailer, the series gives away a pivotal plot point of season 2 - that the diseased zombies who went back to sleep during daylight and woke up only during the night have overcome their weakness against daylight, and are continuing their attacks even with the sun out.

Against the new looming threats of the undead, 'Kingdom's male lead and crown prince of Joseon Lee Chang (played by Joo Ji Hoon) displays newfound leadership as he attempts to lead soldiers in defending endangered citizens. Meanwhile, back at the royal palace, the young queen (played by Kim Hye Joon) has taken over the king's throne, threatening Lee Chang's position as the crown prince and the next in line to the throne.





Catch the full teaser trailer for 'Kingdom' season 2 above while you wait just a little longer for its full premiere this March 13, across 190 different countries.



