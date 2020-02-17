Seohyun reportedly cast as female lead of new JTBC drama 'Personal Life'

According to media outlet reports on February 18, Girls' Generation member/actress Seohyun has been cast as the female lead of a new JTBC drama, after her successful role in JTBC's drama special 'Hello, Dracula'.

Titled 'Personal Life', the upcoming drama tells the story of a family of con artists. Due to their unfortunate living circumstances, the entire family has no choice but to turn to scamming and conning people in order to survive. Seohyun has been reportedly cast in the role of the family's daughter, Cha Joo Eun.



Stay tuned for updates on JTBC's new drama series, 'Personal Life'.