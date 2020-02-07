0

beansss AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Watch iKON's full choreography practice video for 'Dive'

iKON have released the full choreography practice for their comeback title track, "Dive"!

To match the song's lyrics which convey the feelings of a man willing to dive into any danger for his loved one, iKON's "Dive" choreography consists of a mixture of powerful and subdued moves, capturing an overall mood of passion and determination. 

Watch the iKON members showing off their sharp, intense choreography, above! Meanwhile, iKON made a comeback back on February 6 with their 3rd mini album, 'I Decide'. 

